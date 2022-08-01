Devotion Trailer Released by Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name. Starring Loki's Jonathan Majors alongside Joe Jonas, Devotion tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen. There was no way Sony could have known when they made this movie that it would be coming on the heels of Top Gun: Maverick's shocking box office success, marking a pretty good time to be telling star-studded stories about fighter pilots.

Devotion is directed by JD Dillard, from a screenplay by Jake Crane & Jonathan A. H. Stewart (based on the book by Adam Makos). Dillard and actor Glen Powell both serve as executive producers, alongside producers Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbull, and Trent Luckinbull.

You can see the trailer below.

"I feel like this movie just resonates as so much more honest than most movies about being an ally and a friend and a wingman, and how far you're willing to go for a friend—and it's not going to be in a cheesy way." Powell explained in an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year. "It's always grounded in reality."

"There's no white savior, we were adamant about that," Majors revealed. "These men didn't like each other; they were forced together by fate. The thing that these two men had inside of them that connected them was that idea of devotion."

"It was the first time in forever I had cried while reading a script," Dillard said in that same Vanity Fair interview. "It's rare when the thing that you're working on so deeply reaches into your own life, your own history, your own family."

Majors is poised to explode, having just been confirmed as the big bad behind the next Avengers movie, due in theaters in 2025 from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Seven Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton. Titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the film will be the first full-fledged Marvel team-up movie since Avengers: Endgame, and will see Majors as Kang squaring off against a reconfigured lineup of Avengers.

Devotion stars Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, and Thomas Sadoski, and Joe Jonas. The film will be in theaters on November 23.