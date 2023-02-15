Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Jonathan Majors Nearly Walked Out of His First Marvel Meeting

Audiences first met Jonathan Majors's Kang the Conqueror in the season finale of Loki, and while that appearance was exciting enough, it would subsequently be revealed that Kang would serve as a major threat for the upcoming phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including becoming the titular foe in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Despite that prominence in the franchise, Majors recently recalled how the first time he met with Marvel, he nearly left the meeting, as he felt like he wasn't a priority for the studio at the time, yet was convinced to stick around a bit longer. Majors can next be seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which hits theaters on February 17th.

"No, not once I realized who the character was and the potential for the character. I mean, listen, I hope this doesn't bite me in the ass, but I walked out of my Marvel general [meeting]," Majors shared with Vanity Fair when asked if he had any apprehension about taking on the role with a long-term commitment. "This was a long time ago. I had just gotten out of drama school and I'm running around town and I'm sitting in the office. I grew up in a very particular way and I don't want to waste nobody's time. So I got in there and they're just busy. And I was like, 'I'm supposed to be here, right?' It got long and I went, 'I'm just going to go. It's cool. I'll just go.'"

He continued, "And I got to the door, but then they said [casting director] Sarah Finn was going to come. We got in the room and we chatted. We were having this great conversation. I think it was three years later that we had the Kang chat. And there's no trepidation now, especially because of who Kang is. When I said yes, we got the whole picture, and what is being laid out is cohesive."

With the number of performers of various backgrounds all seemingly vying for the opportunity to join the MCU in any capacity, it's easy to see how a relatively unknown Majors could have been dismayed by that original encounter with the studio, though fans will surely be relieved that this meeting seemingly planted the seed of the meeting that would ultimately result in him scoring the Kang role.

