Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Wants to Star in a Romantic Comedy

Jonathan Majors is set to bring a whole new class of villain to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but the actor has plans for his career that go beyond giving the Avengers a run for their money. In a new interview with The Cut, Majors revealed that he would like to star in a romantic comedy as well as revealed some of his favorite romantic films.

In the interview, Majors claimed to "fall in love every day" as well as "cry probably a few times a week" as well as noted that he'd like to star in a romantic comedy.

"Life is so beautiful," he said. "Love is everywhere."

Majors also said that some of his favorite romantic films include The Notebook, Love Jones, Blue Valentine, and Love & Basketball.

How Big of A Threat Is Kang?

Majors' performance as Kang the Conqueror has been drawing rave reviews since the finale of Loki. But this variant of the time-traveling villain is something different entirely. Director Peyton Reed spoke to THR about the gravity of such a villain tangling with the Ant-Family. It feels like Kang is being billed as the biggest threat the Avengers have faced so far. With how beat up Paul Rudd looks in these trailers, it seems like the Creed III star is giving audiences just a taste of that raw power, and it's still enough to knock a fan-favorite Avenger around. Check out what else the filmmaker had to say down below.

"This movie is the biggest of the three. We decided if we had a chance to make a third round, we wanted to go nuts," the Ant-Man and the Wasp director explained to the outlet. "We wanted to beat Scott Lang up a little bit. It's still comedic, but also it takes a very serious turn. We love the idea of putting the tiniest Avengers, and Avengers that maybe fans think are the least powerful Avengers, and [putting] them up against the most powerful villain in the multiverse."

What is Ant-Man 3 about?

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope's parents, Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne and Scott's daughter, Cassie, are accidentally sent to the Quantum Realm with no way to get back and encounter threats in a breathtaking world, plus might fight against their newest enemy, Kang the Conqueror, who has a ruthless army and a mysterious agenda.

The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, and Bill Murray as the film's villain.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to be released in theaters on Friday, February 17th.