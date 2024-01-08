Jonathan Majors's career is on indefinite pause. The former Marvel actor was involved in a domestic dispute with his now ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in March 2023 after Majors received a suggestive text message from another woman while the two were traveling back to his New York City apartment. Police responded to a 911 emergency call that Majors made that resulted in Majors himself being arrested on assault, strangulation and harassment charges. The allegations culminated in a trial this past November which then reached an official verdict for Majors on December 18th, 2023: guilty of one count of reckless assault in the third degree and a charge of harassment as a violation. Majors is set to be sentenced on February 6th and faces up to one year in jail.

Jonathan Majors Remains Optimistic on Acting Future

(Photo: Clementp.fr, Creator: SHANNON STAPLETON | Credit: REUTERS)

Jonathan Majors believes he will work in Hollywood again.

"Yeah. Yeah I do," Majors told Good Morning America. "I pray I do. It's God's plan and God's timing."

Majors broke onto the scene in 2017 when he starred alongside Christian Bale and Timothée Chalamet in Hostiles. 2019 projects like The Last Black Man in San Francisco and Captive State launched Majors into leading man stardom, with subsequent roles in critically-acclaimed pictures like Da 5 Bloods and The Harder They Fall putting Majors on the radar of every studio under the sun.

EXCLUSIVE: "This has been very, very, very hard and very difficult and confusing in many ways."



Jonathan Majors speaks out for the first time after conviction in domestic violence trial and shares hopes to work in Hollywood again. @LinseyDavis reports. https://t.co/MyWyLCbpzv pic.twitter.com/W7D3IH3eRW — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 8, 2024

Majors ultimately landed a saga-defining part in the biggest show in town, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he joined the billion-dollar franchise as Kang the Conqueror. Originally envisioned as just a future big bad, Marvel Studios was reportedly so impressed with Majors's performance that they were keen to build their ongoing crossover event, the Multiverse Saga, around him specifically. Majors acted as dozens of different variants of Kang (He Who Remains, Victor Timely, Immortus) in three separate Marvel Studios productions (Loki Season 1, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Loki Season 2). He was dropped by Marvel the day he was convicted.

"I think I do," Majors said when asked if he believes he deserves a second chance in Hollywood. "I hope other people think that."

Majors's Marvel fate has all but been sealed, as the studio is reportedly either recasting Kang or scrapping the character entirely. Kang was originally scheduled to be the primary antagonist in the next Avengers movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but the departure of director Destin Daniel Cretton and writer Jeff Loveness has led to speculation that the Kang storyline may now be being pivoted away from.

Outside of Marvel, Majors has already filmed the Searchlight Pictures production Magazine Dreams, a drama that received critical acclaim at Sundance Film Festival in January 2023 and was expected to be an awards contender come March's Oscars ceremony. The film was pulled from its December 2023 release date due to both the SAG-AFTRA strike and Majors's assault allegations.

Majors is set to be sentenced on February 6th.