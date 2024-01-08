Jonathan Majors Breaks Silence, Says He Was Shocked by Assault Conviction

Jonathan Majors's future in Hollywood is in jeopardy. The 34-year-old actor was arrested on assault, strangulation and harassment charges in March 2023 following a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Majors was arraigned in the New York City Criminal Court the following day, with his spokesperson releasing a statement saying that Majors "has done nothing wrong" and that they "look forward to clearing his name." Complications continued throughout the rest of 2023, with Majors's assault trial officially beginning in November. On December 18th, 2023, Majors was found guilty of one court of reckless assault in the third degree and one charge of harassment as a violation. He is set to be sentenced on February 6th.

Jonathan Majors Responds to Assault Conviction

(Photo: Photo: AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura/AP, GMA)

Jonathan Majors has broken his silence.

"I haven't seen my daughter in a long time, and a lot has to do with this," Majors told Good Morning America.

The California native has spent nearly the last year of his life fighting assault charges from his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, from March 25th, 2023.

EXCLUSIVE: "This has been very, very, very hard and very difficult and confusing in many ways."



Jonathan Majors speaks out for the first time after conviction in domestic violence trial and shares hopes to work in Hollywood again. @LinseyDavis reports. https://t.co/MyWyLCbpzv pic.twitter.com/W7D3IH3eRW — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 8, 2024

"I was reckless with her heart, not with her body," Majors said of Jabbari. "I loved Grace. Our relationship was not healthy, and that began to reveal itself over time."

The physical altercation began in a car when Majors picked up Jabbari to bring her back to his home in New York City. Jabbari noticed Majors receive a "suggestive text message from another woman," which began the dispute.

"I wouldn't have picked her up. I wouldn't have picked her up. I wouldn't have put her back in the car," Majors responded when asked if he would have done anything from that night differently. "I wouldn't have tried to keep her in the car. I would have gotten out of the car and ran immediately."

Majors and Jabbari met on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a Marvel Studios production that prominently featured Majors as Kang the Conqueror. Jabbari worked on the set as a movement coach. The two dated for two years.

"I was scared," Majors said when asked why he didn't leave Jabbari earlier. "With the red flags I found, I use this word, this is dangerous. This is months before the incident. I should've been brave. I should've said, 'No. This isn't working,' and I should've walked away, and I didn't."

The toxicity of Majors and Jabbari's relationship led to Majors sending concerning text messages about himself, seemingly suggesting suicide.

"The ideations of removing myself from situations permanently is a thought that I've had since I was a kid, since I was a young boy on a farm in Texas," Majors reflected on his past battles with suicidal thoughts. "It's not there anymore. I'm doing the work to keep it at bay and make sure it's not there anymore."

The situation with Jabbari has brought more abuse allegations against Majors to the surface, including accusations that date back to Majors's time studying at the David Geffen School of Drama.

"I've witnessed [assault] but never participated. I've been smacked up before never exercised it," Majors said. "Those relationships went back to when I was 21, 22 years old and I just think, 'Was I a jerk? Was I a mean guy?' Knowing what I know now, severe depression, childhood trauma. I've had very few relationships, so I can gather what situations we're talking about. I was not the best boyfriend all the time. [I've] never hit a woman. I've never put my hands, struck a woman, ever."

Majors is scheduled to be sentenced on February 6th.