Colman Domingo Breaks Silence on Kang, Marvel Rumors

The onscreen future of Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been something of a mystery as of late, after actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assault and harassment in a recent criminal trial. Shortly after the guilty verdict was announced, Disney and Marvel Studios confirmed that they would be parting ways with Majors, who was previously expected to reprise his role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (now retitled Avengers 5) and Avengers: Secret Wars. It has not yet been confirmed if Marvel Studios will recast the role of Kang or pivot to an entirely different character, but Euphoria and Rustin star Colman Domingo has been rumored as a possible candidate to take over the role. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Domingo addressed those rumors, and did indicate that he is honored to be included in the conversation at all.

"I don't know, I'm always looking at what I have to do right now... I know there's talk and conversations around, and I don't know how much is true," Domingo revealed. "I don't even get that from my team, I can't tell if it's true or not."

"The fans are passionate," Domingo added. "Somehow my name is out there in the world [and] I like the idea of just having your name called and someone speaking lovingly and kindly about something is a beautiful thing."

Is Avengers 5 Still Kang Dynasty?

At the time of this writing, reports have indicated that Marvel might be moving away from putting a focus on Kang the Conqueror, and that the fifth Avengers film might not ultimately be subtitled The Kang Dynasty. The film has already had a series of behind-the-scenes changes, beginning with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Michael Waldron taking over the script from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Jeff Loveness.

Additionally, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton has been confirmed to no longer be directing the new Avengers movie.

What Was the Jonathan Majors Verdict?

Majors was officially found guilty of two charges, harassment and reckless assault in the third degree, in relation to an altercation with his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari. Although the verdict traditionally leads to a sentencing of up to a year in jail, it is unclear at this point if he will face jail time. He is set to be sentenced on February 6th.

The March 25th altercation between Majors and Jabbari was confirmed to lead to her hospitalization, with an NYPD spokesperson revealing that she "sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition." Majors was ultimately brought up on four charges, but found not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and not guilty of aggravated harassment in second degree. The charges concerning this case were brought by the state of New York, and according to reports from April, multiple additional alleged abuse victims of Majors' came forward to cooperate with the Manhattan district attorney's office. Manhattan ADA Michael Perez argued during the trial's opening statements that Majors displayed a "cruel and manipulative pattern of abuse" in his relationship with Jabbari, who he met on the set of Quantumania. Majors pled not guilty on all charges.

