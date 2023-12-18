Marvel Actor Jonathan Majors Found Guilty of Assault and Harassment

Jonathan Majors, an actor known for his work as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in projects like Lovecraft Country and Creed III, has officially been found guilty on two charges in his ongoing criminal trial. On Monday, it was announced that a New York jury has found Majors guilty of both harassment and reckless assault in the third degree, in relation to an altercation with his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari. He was found not guilty of two other charges in the case — intentional assault in the third degree, as well as aggravated harassment in the second degree. Sentencing is scheduled to take place on February 6, 2024, and Majors could face up to a year in jail.

The March 25th altercation between Majors and Jabbari was confirmed to lead to her hospitalization, with an NYPD spokesperson revealing that she "sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition." The charges concerning this case were brought by the state of New York, and according to reports from April, multiple additional alleged abuse victims of Majors' came forward to cooperate with the Manhattan district attorney's office. Manhattan ADA Michael Perez argued during the trial's opening statements that Majors displayed a "cruel and manipulative pattern of abuse" in his relationship with Jabbari, who he met on the set of the MCU installment Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Jabbari testified for multiples days of the trial, and a number of pieces of evidence were shown as backround information, including screeenshots of texts, photos of Jabbari's injuries, body-camera footage from officers, and a September 2022 recording Jabbari had made during an argument with Majors. Majors pled not guilty on all charges.

Shortly after news of the arrest became public in March, Majors reportedly parted ways with his management Entertainment 360 and PR firm Lede Company, with Entertainment 360 citing "issues of the actor's personal behavior." Majors was also dropped from two upcoming films — The Man in My Basement and a currently-untitled Otis Redding biopic — as well as ad campaigns involving the MLB's Texas Rangers and the United States Army. An upcoming movie starring Majors, the boxing drama Magazine Dreams, was originally scheduled to be released in theaters on December 8th, but has been delayed indefinitely by Disney.

Majors has appeared in the MCU twice this year, as Kang the Conqueror in Quantumania and as Victor Timely and He Who Remains in the sophomore season of Loki, both of which were filmed prior to his arrest. Although his future in the role of Kang the Conqueror has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, reports have indicated that the studio is looking to pivot away from the character, and towards another Marvel Comics villain such as Doctor Doom, in the wake of the arrest. Majors was previously expected to reprise his role in the upcoming fifth Avengers movie (initially titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) as well as 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.