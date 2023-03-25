Jonathan Majors Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Woman in New York

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City Saturday morning. According to TMZ, the Kang actor was booked on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment following a call for service near the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan around 11 am ET. Per the report, the female victim in the case reported that Majors attacked her in a dispute and TMZ reports that the victim, who allegedly had visible injuries, was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition. While Majors was arrested, he is reportedly currently out of police custody. The outlet reports that the incident in question took place on Friday night, with the woman reporting it to the police on Saturday morning.

A representative for Majors told TMZ that the actor has "done nothing wrong" and that the actor looks forward to clearing his name. "He's done nothing wrong," the representative told the outlet. "We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

The NYPD also released a statement about the incident.

"On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct.," the statement reads. "A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

Majors has become an increasingly high-profile actor in recent months. Not only has the actor become a household name due to his role as Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he also recently starred in Creed III and on Friday, Searchlight Pictures confirmed that his next film, Magazine Dreams, is set for a December 8th release. In the film, Majors plays aspiring bodybuilder Killian Maddox, who struggles to find human connection in this exploration of celebrity and violence. Nothing deters him from his fiercely protected dream of superstardom, not even the doctors who warn him of the permanent damage he causes to himself with his quest. The film also stars Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, Mike O'Hearn, Harrison Page, and Harriet Sansom Harris.