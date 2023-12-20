Jonathan Majors May Not Face Any Jail Time After Guilty Verdict

The criminal trial of Jonathan Majors has taken over the pop culture conversation in recent days, after the actor was officially found guilty of two charges in relation to an altercation with his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari. The former Marvel Cinematic Universe actor was found guilty of harassment and reckless assault in the third degree, a verdict that traditionally leads to a sentencing of up to a year in jail – but according to a new report, that might not be the outcome. According to The Hollywood Reporter, members of the legal community are under the impression that Majors might not get jail time at all, as his upcoming February 6th sentencing could instead lead to three years of probation. The report also indicates that Majors could possibly have grounds for an appeal, given circumstances tied to the case.

"Since it's the defendant's first conviction, although technically he faces one year of jail, the judge will 99 percent give him three years probation, anger management and possibly some community service. Mr. Majors is not getting jail time," said Cary London, a Manhattan-based civil rights and criminal defense attorney at Shulman & Hill.

The March 25th altercation between Majors and Jabbari was confirmed to lead to her hospitalization, with an NYPD spokesperson revealing that she "sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition." Majors was ultimately brought up on four charges, but found not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and not guilty of aggravated harassment in second degree. The charges concerning this case were brought by the state of New York, and according to reports from April, multiple additional alleged abuse victims of Majors' came forward to cooperate with the Manhattan district attorney's office. Manhattan ADA Michael Perez argued during the trial's opening statements that Majors displayed a "cruel and manipulative pattern of abuse" in his relationship with Jabbari, who he met on the set of Quantumania. Majors pled not guilty on all charges.

A number of entertainment companies or brands parted ways with Majors shortly after news of the arrest became public in March. Most recently, Disney and Marvel Studios confirmed that they have cut ties with Majors, who was previously expected to reprise his role as Kang the Conqueror in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (now retitled Avengers 5) and Avengers: Secret Wars. The actor reportedly parted ways with his management Entertainment 360 and PR firm Lede Company, with Entertainment 360 citing "issues of the actor's personal behavior." Majors was also dropped from two upcoming films — The Man in My Basement and a currently-untitled Otis Redding biopic — as well as ad campaigns involving the MLB's Texas Rangers and the United States Army. An upcoming movie starring Majors, the boxing drama Magazine Dreams, was originally scheduled to be released in theaters on December 8th, but has been delayed indefinitely by Disney.