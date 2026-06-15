July 25 Will Be A Great Day For Spider-Man: Brand New Day Fans (& We Might Finally Learn Who Sadie Sink is Playing)

No one knows who Sadie Sink is playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, although plenty of people have suspicions. The biggest rumor is that Sink is playing the MCU version of Jean Grey, introducing the most famous mutant so far in that universe after teases of Kamala Khan and Wonder Man being mutants in previous Disney+ shows. However, Marvel has not only refused to give up the secrets to keep the movie as surprising as possible, but the company hasn’t even shown Sink in a trailer, or at least not where anyone can see her face. There were two scenes, one of a bound hand and one of someone from behind wearing a hoodie, that could be Sink, but that is also unconfirmed.

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That might all change the week before Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters. The movie hits theaters on July 31st, with advance screenings on July 29th. However, on July 25th, Marvel will be at San Diego Comic-Con, and there will be a Hall H panel for Brand New Day, so there is likely to be a lot of footage and information revealed there, including a possible appearance by Sadie Sink. There is a strong chance her identity could be spoiled just four days before the advance screenings hit theaters.

Sadie Sink’s Character Will Be Important in the Future of the MCU

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Out of all the rumors for who Sadie Sink could be playing, Jean Grey is the one that makes the most sense. It seems someone is mind-controlling people, although there are some fans who suggested this is a body-hopping villain and not a mind controller. However, if this is Jean Grey, it would go a long way to help set up the X-Men’s arrival in the MCU later this year. This is because Sink is also signed to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars, and almost none of the Spider-Man-centric guesses on Sink’s identity would make sense in that movie. A young Jean Grey showing up when the older veteran X-Men arrive, especially with Cyclops among them, would create an incredible moment in that later movie.

While many fans are not sure why the MCU would introduce Jean Grey in a Spider-Man movie, it makes sense because it is the only film released before Avengers: Doomsday, so it was the last chance to do it, as Marvel reined in its output over the past few years. However, smartly, the MCU has chosen to keep her appearance a secret, and for good reason. The best part about seeing reveals like this is to have the movies surprise people. That said, with the MCU at San Diego Comic-Con this year, avoid spoilers for the few days before the movie’s release because Sadie Sink’s character might get spoiled right before the movie arrives.

Who do you think Sadie Sink is playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!