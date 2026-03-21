Who Is Sadie Sink Playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

We’ve finally gotten our first glimpse of Sadie Sink in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Marvel’s Multiverse Saga is drawing to a close, and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will surely be at the center of it. Next year’s Brand New Day spins out of the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Doctor Strange erased the world’s memories of Peter Parker. Spider-Man is no longer an Avenger, but he’s still a superhero, and the first trailer from Brand New Day shows just how skilled he’s become.

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We now know a lot more about the film’s plot. Spider-Man’s powers are evolving in dangerous and unpredictable ways, leading him to go to Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner for help. Meanwhile, he’s also dealing with another crisis involving Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Sadie Sink, fresh from Stranger Things, now officially part of the MCU in a role Marvel’s still determined to keep under wraps.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Doesn’t Reveal Who Sadie Sink’s Character Is

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We don’t see much of Sadie Sink’s character in the trailer. There had been rumors that she was a new ally for Spider-Man; the most popular suggestion is that Sink is playing the MCU’s Jean Grey, a telepath who was one of the original X-Men, but she certainly seems to be an enemy rather than an ally. All the signs suggest she’s orchestrated some sort of breakout from Damage Control, the government division dedicated to policing superhumans, and that she winds up hunted as a result.

This certainly fits with earlier leaks, with included a telling line; “You’re a mess, Spider-Man,” Sink’s character warned the superhero. “Don’t get in my way. Otherwise, it won’t just be your friends who don’t remember who Peter Parker is.” Marvel and Sony cut that line, which in itself is significant; it suggests that it is an important one, perhaps offering too many clues. After all, it indicates the character knows Peter’s true identity, perhaps by reading his mind.

There are some other pretty chilling powers on display in the final Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, though. It’s strongly implied Sadie Sink’s character is something of a psychic puppet-master, controlling the bodies of others; Spider-Man eventually neutralizes a tank that’s out of control, only to discover an innocent civilian trapped inside, while we also see a number of Damage Control agents react like puppets whose strings have just been grabbed. It’s a strong hint towards psychic powers, and it’s definitely within Jean Grey’s powerset, meaning the Jean Grey theory looks more likely.

It’s the Perfect Time to Introduce Jean Grey into the MCU

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It’s certainly perfect timing to introduce Jean Grey into the MCU. The Multiverse Saga is coming to an end, and the next chapters will be dedicated to mutants. In the comics, Jean Grey is literally one of the original five X-Men, and was the first one to meet Professor X. It would make sense for Marvel to bring Jean Grey into play right about now, and Sink would be a sufficiently high-profile casting choice. Sink is third on the credits, supporting the theory she’s a major Marvel character.

Even more intriguingly, though, this also coincides with speculation about Avengers: Doomsday. We know Fox’s original X-Men will be appearing there, but one actress currently appears to be missing; Famke Janssen’s Jean Grey. In the comics, Jean is tied to a cosmic entity known as the Phoenix Force, that transcends the multiverse. Is it a coincidence that one version of Jean appears to be missing, while another seems to be being introduced?

Could Sadie Sink Be Playing Typhoid Mary?

“I think there’s a promise at the end of No Way Home that for as sad as it is that Peter is forgotten by everyone in his life, we are seeing for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories, him being a proper Spider-Man,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained to GamesRadar back in July 2025. “It’s him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city and dealing with, for lack of [a] better [term], street-level crime as opposed to world-ending events that he faced when working with the other characters.”

All this means some are convinced we’re not actually about to see an X-Man in the MCU – even if mutants are officially part of this universe after Ms. Marvel. One other theory is that Marvel has cast Sink as a new version of the classic villain Typhoid Mary, a mutant with dissociative identity disorder who has ties to the Hand. The Brand New Day trailer confirms the Hand is indeed in the film, so there’s a straight narrative throughline for this possibility.

It’s true that Marvel Netflix introduced its own version of Typhoid Mary in Iron Fist Season 2 (played by the excellent Alice Eve). But, although Marvel has integrated Netflix’s Daredevil and Jessica Jones series into the mainstream MCU, there’s no reason to assume the same will happen with the less-successful Iron Fist. For now, then, there’s no way to definitively rule out the possibility Sadie Sink is actually the MCU’s Typhoid Mary – but realistically, Jean Grey is still the top candidate.

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