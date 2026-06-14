New Spider-Man Brand New Day Update Reveals Villain Details That Change Everything

There has been a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day update thanks to the movie’s official website. The movie arrives in theaters on July 31st, and it will continue the storyline from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The entire world forgot that Peter Parker ever existed, and Spider-Man moved on without his friends and family to take on the world alone. The first trailers showed him fighting some classic villains in what is likely to be an early movie montage, and the main villain still remains unknown. What is known is that there are some minor villains seen in the trailers, the Hand seems to have a big role in the movie, and Sadie Sink is playing a mystery character.

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The new synopsis from the official website reads as follows: “It’s a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him — and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him — sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves — a powerful villain no one can even see.”

Who Is the Unseen Threat in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Image via Sony

The first trailers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day show him fighting some classic villains, including Boomerang and Tarantula, in what is rumored to be a flashback montage to show what Spider-Man has been doing since the last movie. There was also a scene with him fighting Scorpion and a hugely surprising moment where he fought The Hand. There have also been rumors that Tombstone will be in the movie, as well as MCU heroes like The Punisher and Hulk.

Of course, the biggest rumor is that Sadie Sink is playing the MCU’s version of Jean Grey, the young version of the character in this world, where there are no X-Men, and she has never been trained by Professor X. However, the trailers have not shown Sink at all, keeping this mystery a rumor for now. That said, the biggest idea is that the “villain no one can even see” is Jean Grey, since she is who some fans believe is controlling everyone as the mastermind behind the entire situation.

However, there is another idea that seems more likely. Jean Grey can’t be the villain of the movie, and if she is responsible for what is going on through her mind-control powers, there is likely someone else controlling her. That could be explained by several villains, but there are two that seem most likely. The first is the Beast of the Hand. Since the Hand is involved in the movie, the Beast could have taken control of Jean Grey and forced her to help them.

However, there is an even more exciting reason, and it could set up the X-Men’s world even beyond Jean Grey. If there is a villain no one can see, and it might be connected to Jean Grey and the idea of mutants in the MCU, Shadow King could be prepared to make his debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Shadow King showed up in the Legion TV show, but that was not part of the MCU, and it could allow a new version to show up in the main MCU now. One of the biggest areas of speculation was that Mister Sinister could be the main MCU villain in the next phase of Marvel, but Shadow King could bring a bigger threat, and he would fit the new synopsis’ description perfectly.

Who do you think the Spider-Man: Brand New Day unseen villain could be? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!