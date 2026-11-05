Jumanji 3 Promo Tries to Get In On Dunesday Hype & Fans Aren’t Convinced: “Delay This Movie”

“Dunesday” is coming, on December 18th, when Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday open head-to-head, with neither sci-fi epic wiling to blink. The hope is that, just like Barbie and Oppenheimer, the two movies will do equally well, and spur fans to see both in one weekend. But is there room for a third? Jumanji: Open World opens not on the 18th, but a mere week later, and with its big, fantastical video game elements, seems like it’s aimed at the same audience. It would be foolish to just ignore the elephants on the release schedule, so now the Jumanji marketing is trying to acknowledge the competition.

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In a new video featuring Jack Black, the actor and comedian tries to come up with a new portmanteau that can bring the word “Jumanji” into “Dunesday.” Considering they aren’t actually all opening the same day, it feels a stretch — though all three are clearly aiming at being the movie the entire family sees while on Christmas vacation.

Dunesday 🚫⁰Doomanji 🙂‍↕️



Get ready for Doomanji. #Jumanji: Open World – exclusively in movie theatres this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/nMZ9nQkj1p — Jumanji Movie (@jumanjimovie) November 4, 2026

Jack Black’s Promo Feels Desperate to Fans

IMAGE COURTESY OF SONY

Most of the reactions to the post on X are not impressed, with responses like, “they all trynna get in somehow” and “If you were smart you’d delay this a couple months. Gonna flop at the box office competing with those.” Still, betting against Jack Black in a family film is not something one does. The Kung Fu Panda franchise he stars in keeps chugging along, A Minecraft Movie made over $960 million globally, and even The House With a Clock in Its Walls, directed incongruously by Eli Roth, made over $131 million on a budget of $42 million. And both of the post-Robin Williams Jumanji sequels to date made over $800 million globally. Though he shot to fame as a foul-mouthed member of Tenacious D, Black has steadily built trust as a consistently entertaining presence, whom parents can trust in the right kind of film.

Of course, there’s still the matter of Dune hogging all the Imax screens. Partly shot in the format, Dune booked them first, prompting Avengers to create the “Infinity Vision” gimmick. That simply means certain cinemas will be certified by Disney as meeting the ideal projection standards — no small thing in a marketplace where most projection is automated and sometimes poorly lit (especially if a showing is in 3D). But it also means that unless Jumanji comes up with a similar gimmick, it’s likely to be stuck on regular, non-premium screens — unless somehow Dune: Part 3 tanks and gets moved out of the big auditoriums, which seems hugely improbable. Even then, Avengers would probably move in before Jumanji.

Interestingly, both Dune: Part 3 and Jumanji: Open World are being positioned as trilogy cappers (the latter is indeed the fourth Jumanji movie, but the third with this ensemble cast), while Doomsday is clearly going to end in a cliffhanger leading into Secret Wars. That can cut both ways: hardcore fans will want to know the spoilers first, but casual moviegoers might prefer a more guaranteed satisfying ending on a holiday film excursion with the kids. Alternately, it is indeed possible that all three films could be must-sees and do well, with sold-out shows of one title prompting last-minute moviegoers to choose another. It is indeed an open world out there.

Which movie will be your first choice? Is Jumanji even in the conversation? Skadoosh into comments and tell us your plans.