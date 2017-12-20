Jumanji Fans Are Planning To Yell Jumanji At Midnight To Get Out Of 2020

By Kofi Outlaw

We all know by now how the game of Jumanji is played, right? To get out of the game and make it stop, you have to yell "Jumanji!" after reaching the winning destination. Well, since 2020 made a lot of fans feel like they were trapped in a bad dream - or rather, a killer video game - they have a novel solution on how to end the year, this New Year's Eve: screaming out "Jumanji!" to see if it makes all the bad stuff magically disappear. Hey, it's worth a try - but there is admittedly a lot of madness, chaos, and danger, that needs to be taken off the board.

Here's what Jumanji fans have planned to get us into the new year:

Personal Request

Legend of Korra star (and Robin Williams' daughter) Zelda Williams is making this a personal request. We say you Jumanji fans should honor it! 

Let's Time It Right

We all need to make sure the timing is right or this Jumanji escape won't work. Don't ask us about timezones. 

Say The Right Thing

Because honestly... what is saying "Happy New Year!" going to do? Nothing for nobody!

All In Together Now

Can this be the ONE thing we unite over in 2020? Please? 

Endgame Now

We are in the 2020 endgame now, and it feels like there's only one path out of 14,000,605 possible futures to having a big global comeback in 2021. 

Beware The 31st

There is still time for 2020 to strike back with one more savage bend of reality. Make sure we exit the game on time! 

Be Like The Rock

In all ways. But in THIS way, especially. 

Jumanji: Level 2

0comments

What if 2020 was just Level 1 of this mad game??? 

Happy New Year! Hope We All Survive the Experience! See you in 2021! 

