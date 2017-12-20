Jumanji Fans Are Planning To Yell Jumanji At Midnight To Get Out Of 2020
We all know by now how the game of Jumanji is played, right? To get out of the game and make it stop, you have to yell "Jumanji!" after reaching the winning destination. Well, since 2020 made a lot of fans feel like they were trapped in a bad dream - or rather, a killer video game - they have a novel solution on how to end the year, this New Year's Eve: screaming out "Jumanji!" to see if it makes all the bad stuff magically disappear. Hey, it's worth a try - but there is admittedly a lot of madness, chaos, and danger, that needs to be taken off the board.
Here's what Jumanji fans have planned to get us into the new year:
Personal Request
Look, I know there’s a lot folks aren’t agreeing on this year, but can we all just get along long enough to shout Jumanji at midnight and end this year’s game?!— Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) December 31, 2020
Legend of Korra star (and Robin Williams' daughter) Zelda Williams is making this a personal request. We say you Jumanji fans should honor it!
Let's Time It Right
Just remember that when the clock hits 00:00 everyone shout Jumanji so the game can end. pic.twitter.com/1eODReBHoZ— Daniel9340 (@daniel_9340) December 31, 2020
We all need to make sure the timing is right or this Jumanji escape won't work. Don't ask us about timezones.
Say The Right Thing
I swear today y’all better not say no “Happy New Year”. Y’all better scream JUMANJI!!!! so we can get the f*ck out this game😭. 2020 not been cool with us.— ✞ (@blewusii) December 31, 2020
Because honestly... what is saying "Happy New Year!" going to do? Nothing for nobody!
All In Together Now
So we all shouting Jumanji at midnight right ?!— Riashka (@Riashka1) December 31, 2020
Can this be the ONE thing we unite over in 2020? Please?
Endgame Now
Okay everyone, let's finish this game tonight…#Jumanji #NewYearsEve pic.twitter.com/jqFF4LxY4C— Orlando International Airport (@MCO) December 31, 2020
We are in the 2020 endgame now, and it feels like there's only one path out of 14,000,605 possible futures to having a big global comeback in 2021.
Beware The 31st
Y’all better shout Jumanji instead of Happy New Year at midnight or else this gonna happen pic.twitter.com/RV30NBUGtN— Shivam (@ShivamChatak) December 31, 2020
There is still time for 2020 to strike back with one more savage bend of reality. Make sure we exit the game on time!
Be Like The Rock
Little reminder, guys, don't forget to shout #jumanji at midnight to finish the game 2020.😉😁 pic.twitter.com/i2sfsmeJ4j— Sandrine Chevalier (@c4chevalier) December 31, 2020
In all ways. But in THIS way, especially.
Jumanji: Level 2
Jumanji level 2 has commenced pic.twitter.com/pozLx5rU33— Legacy Sofia🧸✜⁷ (@cutebelongstome) December 31, 2020
What if 2020 was just Level 1 of this mad game???
Happy New Year! Hope We All Survive the Experience! See you in 2021!