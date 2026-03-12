31 Years Later, the Jumanji Sequel Fans Really Wanted Is Closer Than Ever After Latest Update

Back in 1996, Jumanji arrived as an iconic fantasy-adventure for the era, one with a blend of practical and digital special effects that delivered an epic summer blockbuster. The Robin Williams-starring film would go on to gross over $260 million, spawn an animated series, and plenty of merch, like an actual playable version of the titular board game. Like any good blockbuster at the time, Jumanji ended in a way that implied the adventure wasn’t over, or at the very least, the events we saw in the film could happen again in other locations. It never happened.

In 2017, a sequel to Jumanji finally made it out into the world with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, putting a spin on the series by bringing the lead characters into the game, rather than having the exotic jungle appear in our world. The Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan-starring film proved to be an even bigger success, spawning a third film, and now, a fourth. The untitled next Jumanji movie has officially completed production, with Black and co-star Alex Wolff both confirming the wrap on social media. Even better, their posts confirm that the new movie will finally be the sequel we wanted, bringing Jumanji back into our world with in-game characters meeting real people.

2026’s Jumanji Finally Delivers the Sequel Fans Wanted

Fans of the Jumanji movies certainly liked the idea of the 2017 revival of the series since it put a spin on the series, showing off what exactly the inside of the Jumanji game actually looked like. This was built on the main idea of the first film, after Robin Williams’ Alan Parrish spent decades inside the game before his return, with only haunting anecdotes about what he experienced. Both Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level explored, meaning fans were still waiting on that promise from 1996 of Jumanji happening in the real world yet again. Luckily, The Next Level teased that this was happening in a credit scene, and now we have even more proof.

Sony’s initial confirmation about the start of production for the new Jumanji already confirmed that the film would be returning to its roots, but the new photos from Black and Wolff confirm it further. The first photo from the new Jumanji confirmed a Christmas exterior setting with the four main avatar characters played by Johnson, Hart, Black, and Gillan all present, meaning they’ve made their way into our world. Black’s new photo reveals him and the over “avatars” sharing the screen with Wolff in a scene from the film, something fans have waited almost a decade to see.

Furthermore, Wolff’s photo shows him reunited with his cast members from the previous movies, confirming that Madison Iseman, Ser’Darius Blain, and Morgan Turner will all reprise their roles in the film. One assumes that they’ll also share the screen with the characters that were their avatars in the other films as well, at least for one humorous moment.

It remains to be seen how the new Jumanji movie will blend its two casts, or if it will deliver on what fans loved about the original movie by taking the series back to its roots. In any event, the upcoming sequel is poised to fulfill a tease that was made over three decades ago, even if it means none of the actors from the film will return.

The new Jumanji movie will premiere this Christmas, arriving one week before Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Chapter Three.