One of Robin Williams’ Best Movies of All Time Just Landed on Free Streaming

When it comes to Robin Williams’ best, there’s a host of movies to choose from, but a few easily top the list. After breaking into the acting scene on the ’70s sitcom Mork and Mindy, Williams quickly rose to become one of the most beloved and versatile actors of his generation, and he’s remembered for his iconic roles in movies like Mrs. Doubtfire, Aladdin, Dead Poets Society, and Good Will Hunting. In total, Williams starred in more than three dozen films over the course of his career, and one of his best just reappeared on free streaming.

Tubi subscribers can now stream Jumanji after the 1995 fantasy adventure joined the platform’s free streaming library on January 1st. The movie is based on Chris Van Allsburg’s children’s picture book and stars Williams as Alan Parrish, who as a middle schooler in 1969 became trapped inside a magical jungle-themed board game called Jumanji. Nearly three decades later, two siblings discover the board game while exploring an old mansion and start playing it, unwittingly releasing not only Alan but also giant bugs, ill-mannered monkeys, and stampedes of animals.

Jumanji Is a Nostalgic Classic That Still Holds up Today

Even though Jumanji only holds a rotten 55% critic score and a 63% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, putting it nowhere near the top of Williams’ best-rated films, it’s become a unique, imaginative, and timeless family adventure. The movie, which grossed $262 million to become the tenth highest-grossing film of 1995, blends lighthearted adventure with genuine high-stakes danger for a fast-paced movie that appeals to all ages, and Williams delivered an iconic performance that anchored the fantasy adventure with a blend of his signature energetic humor and deep vulnerability. The movie also features cutting-edge special effects that, while dated, add to the film’s ‘90s charm.

Three decades later, the movie still holds up not just as a nostalgia-fueled classic but also as a high-energy, imaginative fantasy, and it remains a quintessential childhood staple that has only grown in reputation over the past 30 years. The movie’s massive popularity has even prompted Hollywood to revisit it on numerous occasions, including for the oft-forgotten standalone spin-off Zathura: A Space Adventure and the recent Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart-starring sequels that began with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2016 and then Jumanji: The Next Level in 2019. A third sequel, which doesn’t yet have a title, is currently in the works and scheduled for a December 11, 2026, theatrical release, proving Jumanji’s lasting appeal and continuing the original’s success.

What’s New on Tubi?

Jumanji is one of several great films that joined Tubi in January. Tubi subscribers browsing the streaming catalog can now stream everything from Pulp Fiction to The Cabin in the Woods completely free. Other January arrivals include titles like Beverly Hills Cop, Driving Miss Daisy, Hereditary, Men in Black, and Zoolander.

