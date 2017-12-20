Jumanji 3 Producer Reveals Progress of Movie's Development

✖

Sony Pictures' success with rebooting Jumanji for the big screen has been one of the biggest contributors to the studio's bottom line over the past few years and work on a new film remains ongoing. 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle brought in over $960 million at the global box office with 2019's Jumanji: The Next Level nabbing over $800 million, and with receipts like that it's only a matter of time before there's another swing at bat for the franchise. Speaking in a new interview, The Rock's producing partner Hiram Garcia confirmed that they're still hammering away at the project and they're hoping to bring everyone back.

"That’s also in the hopper! We’re very focused on delivering the best version of that story," Garcia told Collider in a new interview. "Obviously when you’re fortunate enough to bring a team back together for the third time you want to knock it out of the park. It’s important for us to deliver something big for the fans while still expanding on our Jumanji story. So we are drilling down deep and collaborating closely with our writers, director Jake [Kasdan] and producing partner on this Matt [Tolmach]."

As fans may recall, Jumanji: The Next Level perfectly set up the next film in the franchise, taking the film series back to its roots with the game and its animal inhabitants entering the real world once again. Franchise star Alex Wolff previously shared his idea for the potential film, hoping for that cast "in" Jumanji and the cast in the real world to finally share the screen.

"That better happen. That would be so amazing. I want that. Yeah, I think it would be full circle. To come back to the real world," Wolff told The Hollywood Reporter, who suggest that as a title. “Jumanji: Full Circle? Yeah, it better be that...Jumanji: Full Circle, I like that. The idea of all the kids, The Rock, Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, and everybody else in the real world makes me so unbelievably excited.

In addition to Wolff, The Rock, DeVito, and Glover, the cast for the Jumanji movies also includes Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black, plus Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Ser'Darius Blain. Both Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level also featured Nick Jonas, Colin Hanks, and Rhys Darby. The second film also saw the addition of Awkwafina and Dania Ramirez.

What are you hoping to see in a third Jumanji movie? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!