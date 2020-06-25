Jumanji Star Has the Perfect Idea and Title for the Next Sequel

✖

Jumanji was a beloved movie in the '90s, and after more than 20 years, the adventure film finally saw a follow-up with a twist. In 2017, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle saw a new group of kids entering the game, which was now updated to be a video game. Two years later, the cast returned for Jumanji: The Next Level. While a third installment to the new era of movies has yet to be officially announced, the movies' success means another movie is pretty likely. In fact, franchise star Alex Wolff recently talked to The Hollywood Reporter and shared his idea for the potential film.

When asked if he was intrigued by the idea of Jumanji’s real-life characters acting alongside the avatar characters, Wolff replied, “Oh my God, yeah. That better happen. That would be so amazing. I want that. Yeah, I think it would be full circle. To come back to the real world.” The Hollywood Reporter then pointed out that Wolff had just come up with the perfect title. “Jumanji: Full Circle? Yeah, it better be that,” Wolff replied. “Jumanji: Full Circle, I like that. The idea of all the kids, The Rock, Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, and everybody else in the real world makes me so unbelievably excited.”

Recently, Jumanji director Jake Kasdan "strongly hints" that the main cast would return for at least one more outing. "The whole thing, to me, is built on the foundation of those people. The game cast are these brilliant movie stars, these iconic people," he explained. “The thing that’s easy to not fully appreciate in the mix of how they work is that the kids are just brilliant,” Kasdan added. “And Alex in particular just really… he plays that character in such a funny, smart way. He’s quietly a really essential part of it.”

In addition to Wolff, who plays the main teen of the films, the main cast of avatars includes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black. The other teens in the movie are played by Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Ser'Darius Blain. Both Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level also featured Nick Jonas, Colin Hanks, and Rhys Darby. The second film also saw the addition of Danny DeVito, Donald Glover, Awkwafina, and Dania Ramirez.

