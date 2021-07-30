New Jungle Cruise Trailer Released by Disney

If you've been missing the action and adventure of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean movies, the House of Mouse is aiming to fill that void this summer with another movie based on one of its iconic rides. Jungle Cruise will be debuting this summer in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, and it looks to be one of Disney's biggest live-action movies in quite a while. On Thursday morning, Disney unveiled the brand new trailer for the film, which shows stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt setting out for the adventure of a lifetime.

The trailer, which you can watch in the video at the top of the page, sets up the story for Jungle Cruise. A brother and sister set out to explore uncharted territory, and they enlist the help of a reluctant steamboat captain to guide them down the river. Things then start getting out of control, as some kind of curse plagues the evil hordes they run into on their journey.

Johnson and Blunt star in in Jungle Cruise alongside Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra with a screenplay from Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa.

You can check out the official synopsis for Jungle Cruise below.

"Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance."

What do you think of the new trailer for Jungle Cruise? Are you looking forward to seeing the movie this summer? Let us know in the comments!

Jungle Cruise arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30th.