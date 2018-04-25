Junkie XL Holding A Contest For Fans to Score a New ‘Tomb Raider’ Theme

Between now and May 3, musicians and composers can try their hand at creating a theme for Lara Croft, the title character in the Tomb Raider franchise of video games and movies — and have Tom Holkenborg (also known as Junkie XL) judge their efforts.

Holkenborg scored the recent Tomb Raider movie, and clearly still has the character on the mind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As part of his series #NowScoreThis, Holkenborg says in a video (embedded below), “You know what my take on TR is — but the interesting thing is that Lara Croft is a very iconic character who has evolved over the last 20 years quite a bit, from the very first video game, to the latest movie installment, and everything gin between. What I want you to do is pick any rendition of Lara Croft over the last 20 years, and write your theme for that specific character.”

Now’s your turn to score! Pick any version of Lara Croft you want and create your own original theme. Upload to SoundCloud using #NowScoreThis (in the title and/or tag) and I’ll share to our community. Submission deadline: Friday, May 3rd 2018. pic.twitter.com/G56D0jW7mV — Tom Holkenborg (@Junkie_XL) April 20, 2018

Holkenborg says that he hopes that he and the entrants can “listen to each other’s stuff, and really learn from one another.”

To enter the conversation, Holkenborg told entrants to submit their music to Soundcloud using the #NowScoreThis hashtag and to include an image of the version of Lara Croft for whom they have written their theme.

The winning composers will be featured on #NowScoreThis as well as on Holkenborg’s social media channels, which have a significant following. Besides Tomb Raider, Holkenborg has scored movies like Mad Max: Fury Road, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Deadpool.

The latest Tomb Raider has earned only $56 million domestically, but almost four times that internationally, for a current global haul of $269 million from a $94 million reported budget. It earned just 49% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes — although for a video game movie, that is not actually so bad. It is more than 20 percent higher than either of the two Angelina Jolie Tomb Raider films, which were released in 2001 and 2003.