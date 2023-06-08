Jurassic Park Celebrates 30th Anniversary With New 4K Blu-ray Release

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Steven Spielberg's iconic 1993 film Jurassic Park turns 30 on June 11th, and there's loads of new merch out there to celebrate the milestone. Naturally, a Blu-ray release is among them. Enter the Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Universal Essentials Collection, which presents the original film in 4K UHD and Digital with extras that include the following:

42-page booklet featuring behind-the-scenes, storyboards, original artwork, trivia, and more

Film cell replica of an iconic scene from the movie

4 illustrated art cards

Reversible sleeve with original poster art

Numbered certificate of authenticity

Special Features Include:

Return to Jurassic Park: Dawn of a New Era

Return to Jurassic Park: Making Prehistory

Return to Jurassic Park: The Next Step in Evolution

The Making of Jurassic Park

Original Featurette on the Making of the Film

Steven Spielberg Directs Jurassic Park

Early Pre- Production Meetings

Phil Tippett Animatics: Raptors in the Kitchen

Animatics: T-Rex Attack

ILM and Jurassic Park: Before and After the Visual Effects

Foley Artists Storyboards

Production Archives: Photographs, Design Sketches and Conceptual Paintings

Jurassic Park: Making the Game

Theatrical Trailer

Pre-orders for the Jurassic Park Universal Essentials Collection can be found here on Amazon for $34.99 with a release date set for June 27th. Superfans can also grab the Jurassic World Ultimate Collection 4K Blu-ray box set, which features all of the dinosaur movies wrapped in SteelBook cases. It's available to pre-order here at Best Buy (exclusive) for $119.99 with a release date set for Halloween.

Last year's Jurassic World Dominion served as a culmination of the entire Jurassic World / Jurassic Park

franchise, so it would seem that the contents of that Ultimate Collection box set are going to be definitive for the foreseeable future. However, it seems unlikely that such a profitable franchise will stay dormant for long. Stay tuned for more details on the future of the Jurassic World franchise and the Jurassic Park 30th anniversary celebrations.