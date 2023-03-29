Jurassic World Star Chris Pratt Shares What He Wants the Franchise to Explore Next

Last year's Jurassic World Dominion served not only as the culmination of the Jurassic World trilogy, but also of the entire Jurassic Park franchise, and no sequel for the series has been confirmed since that last film's release, but Chris Pratt recently shared that he'd like to explore underwater worlds in a potential follow-up film. Pratt also mentioned how Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn asked the actor about the series and wondered why, if the technology exists to revive dinosaurs, there has yet to be an attempt to revive human ancestors in some capacity.

"I would say just given the advent of what we can now do underwater, I'm curious to see more about the Mosasaur," Pratt shared with Collider about the franchise's future. "I thought that dinosaur was a wonderful creature, but I'd be curious a little bit more about the life of that fabulous creature. Maybe some more underwater dinosaurs."

He added, "One time James Gunn gave me a pitch; he was like, 'What about cavemen?' Isn't there a caveman version of the Jurassic thing where a caveman -- like the remake of Iceman or something like that? Where maybe the DNA they extract is -- I don't know!"

While Gunn raised an interesting point, it's difficult to deduce what the franchise could gain from reviving human ancestors, as the concept of reviving dinosaurs was to allow modern civilization to witness them the way they would other animals. Reviving a species like Homo neanderthalensis wouldn't offer society the same thrill as experiencing dinosaurs, though there's a case to be made that, if science could revive those species, and with the Jurassic World franchise exploring cloning, we could potentially see the exploration of genetic manipulation to create humans that incorporate beneficial traits of extinct hominids.

Despite there being no confirmed sequel in the franchise, it's also possible that the franchise could be expanded with spinoffs as opposed to direct continuations. Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow previously shared how he would be excited to see a more intense take on the material with an R-rated installment.

"I do know that if we made A Quiet Place, if we made a hard-R, really scary version, potentially very contained, I know I'd want to see that movie," Trevorrow explained to Collider in 2022. "If a parent took their kid to that movie and horrified them for life, I know that would be a problem. Look, I don't want to put any cuffs on whoever has a vision for this in the future. All I know is that people love dinosaurs, people love movies with dinosaurs in them, and I know people love the world that [Jurassic Park author] Michael Crichton created. The reason why there are dinosaurs and humans in the same place, that sci-fi idea, it's a brilliant idea. From there, I feel like someone else should come to us."

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Jurassic World franchise.

What would you like to see in the franchise's future? Let us know in the comments!