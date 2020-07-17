Jurassic World: Dominion Set Photos Reveal a Chilly New Location

✖

The film and television industry is in some interesting circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many productions hesitant to start back up for fear of further spreading the virus. That being said, a handful of notable productions are gradually getting off of the ground in locations like England, including Jurassic World: Dominion. The highly-anticipated threequel resumed filming in the United Kingdom earlier this month -- and a new set photo showcases what that will entail. The photo, which is courtesy of The Sun, shows a massive Arctic landscape being crafted on the film's set. The photo also appears to show some sort of downed jet plane amid the tundra.

Brit film industry roars to life as filming on Jurassic World set begins https://t.co/rCkNBcLgzM — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) July 12, 2020

A snowy setting was previously teased in early set photos from the production -- but seeing it on such a massive scale is something else altogether. Production on Dominion was initially shut down in March of this year, -- something that might have been a blessing in disguise. According to the film's director, Colin Trevorrow, that whole process might have actually helped the film, in a roundabout way.

“For many of us, Dominion was already the biggest creative challenge of our lives, before the lockdown,” Trevorrow shared in an interview earlier this month. “The shooting schedule really worked to our advantage – the first four weeks we put to film were mostly sequences with dinosaurs in them. So that allowed us to get a head start on VFX and workshop some of the newer elements without the pressure of a looming deadline.”

Dominion will see the return of Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, as well as original franchise stars Sam Neil, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

"This feels like [the end]. It's got everybody," Pratt previously said during an appearance on The Ellen Show. "It's got pretty much everybody in it, maybe I just blew it but I don't care. I know that like all the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back and so it's going to feel very much like how [Avengers:] Endgame brought everything together at Marvel."

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to debut on June 11, 2021.

