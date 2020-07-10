Jurassic World 3: Universal Debunks Rumors of Another Filming Shutdown

✖

Universal is debunking rumors of another Jurassic World: Dominion filming shutdown. The studio has told ComicBook.com that rumors of filming shut down are inaccurate. Earlier today a report was circulating that the filming came to a halt because a crew member tested positive for the coronavirus. While Universal did not verify if that detail was true, they are insisting that production is moving along on the Jurassic World sequel. This is the main fear of anyone in charge of one of these big blockbuster projects right now. They’ve lost so much time because of the coronavirus situation. A lot of the time built in to deal with production hiccups has been eroded by the reality of COVID-19. There have to be a lot of people crossing their fingers at Universal that things go smoothly now that filming is back on.

“Any reports indicating that Jurassic World: Dominion has halted production are categorically untrue,” Universal told Comicbook.com. “The production is headed into its fifth day of shooting tomorrow, and we’re thrilled to be back in front of the camera on this incredible project.”

Sam Neill was giving fans some updates on how things were progressing after filming was paused for the coronavirus pandemic.

"They got two weeks done," Neill explained on Fitzy & Wippa. "I was waiting in London for my stuff to start and then it became apparent it was going to close down in a day or two. I got a flight to Perth … made it as far as Sydney … and got into the quarantine thing… We'll start as soon as we can. We're supposed to be in London but it's a complete mess at the moment. I'd like to think that maybe we could start or restart in this part of the world and then finish off in the studio. We're using the Bond stage to build these enormous sets in London. They'd like to use those, ideally, but if nothing is happening there, I don't know when we can get started."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.