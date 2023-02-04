Jurassic World Director and House of the Dragon Writer Team Up for Atlantis Movie

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow is diving into the deep end and developing a feature film around the myth of Atlantis. The Hollywood Reporter brings word of the project which had previously been in the works at Universal and is now happening at Skydance instead. Trevorrow is set to produce the movie and direct, working from a script by Charmaine DeGraté, a writer and executive producer on the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon. Simply titled Atlantis, there's no official logline for the movie but it's described by the trade as "a fantasy adventure based on the fabled advanced civilization that sank and then was lost due to either the elements, ancient gods, or man's hubris."

The Atlantis myth has been represented on the big screen a few times in recent years, appearing in the DC Universe with the Aquaman movies and in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Talokan (an amalgamation of Atlantis and the Aztec Tlālōcān). Even the animated movie Hotel Transylvania 3 includes a version of Atlantis as well. Naturally the Disney animated movie Atlantis: The Lost Empire has also become a cult favorite in recent years, which gives the new Trevorrow movie a lot of material they should try and not copy, or someone will notice.

Trevorrow's most recent film as a director was 2022's Jurassic World Dominion, marking just his fourth feature film after The Book of Henry, the original Jurassic World, and 2012's Safety Not Guaranteed. Two of his four movies have grossed over $1 billion at the global box office, putting him in some rare company. After spending nearly a decade working in the dinosaur-centric franchise, it seems his time with Jurassic is over. Speaking in a previous interview with ComicBook.com, Trevorrow opened up about who he felt should take over from him and continue the series.

"What's interesting is that whoever it is will still be someone who grew up on Jurassic Park," Trevorrow said. "We were speaking about this like I am 45 years old, if you are 35 to 40 Jurassic Park was your movie and that was it. I was a little older than that. So, I think the next filmmaker will be that much more holding it tightly in their hands. Honestly, the way I am with like Star Wars or Raiders or Back to the Future, and so my advice to them would be hold in your hands, but not too tight."

DeGraté on the other hand has been very busy in the television realm. In addition to working on House of the Dragon, her other credits include Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Daisy Jones & the Six, plus the new Star Wars series on Disney+, The Acolyte. This marks her first feature film as a screenwriter.