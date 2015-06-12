Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow on Who Should Take Over the Franchise Next

Despite the fact that Jurassic World Dominion had the vibe of being the end of a franchise, at no point did anyone involved actually say this is the end of it all. Even though the film marked the third in its rebooted trilogy and brought back the original cast of the first film, it wasn't technically the real conclusion. Talk of where things could go next has popped up from time to time (could the series go to television? will it be a movie next?), but speaking in an interview with ComicBook.com franchise director Colin Trevorrow offered a tease of what he thinks the series needs next.

"You know, what's interesting is that whoever it is will still be someone who grew up on Jurassic Park," Trevorrow said. "We were speaking about this like I am 45 years old, if you are 35 to 40 Jurassic Park was your movie and that was it. I was a little older than that. So, I think the next filmmaker will be that much more holding it tightly in their hands. Honestly, the way I am with like Star Wars or Raiders or Back to the Future, and so my advice to them would be hold in your hands, but not too tight."

From the sounds of it, Trevorrow appears to be done with the Jurassic franchise, but after bringing back the original cast and giving the series a world where dinosaurs and man are forced to coexist is a pretty dramatic shift in storytelling options. Speaking in a previous interview, franchise producer Frank Marshall offered a tease of the series continuing past Dominion.

When asked by /Film about whether there would be more feature films Marshall confirmed, "Yeah, absolutely...I think that Dominion's going to wrap up this trilogy, but we're not resting on our laurels. We're going to sit down, and we're going to see what the future is. We have that wonderful series, Camp Cretaceous on Netflix. We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we're definitely looking to do more in the Jurassic world."

One potential person that could fit the bill for taking on the series, and whom Trevorrow himself has lobbied for the job, is Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard. When told that Trevorrow made this claim, Howard told Variety: "Oh my gosh, Colin actually said that out loud? That is so naughty."

