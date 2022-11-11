Wakanda Forever: Marvel Confirms Major Change to Namor's Atlantis

Tenoch Huerta's Namor will soon debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, introducing his undersea nation in live-action for the first time. While the source material portrays the Sub-Mariner as the king of Atlantis, Marvel Studios is making a major location to the location. Within the MCU, the location won't be called Atlantis. Instead it pull inspiration from Aztec mythology and will be called Talocan in live-action.

Wakanda Forever composer Ludwig Goransson made the reveal in a press release for the Wakanda Forever Prologue album.

"During the nights on these trips, we had recording sessions with contemporary artists who were akin to the characters and thematic material explored in the film," the composer wrote. "Using Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole's script as a blueprint, along with the recordings from the traditional musicians, we began to build a musical vocabulary for the characters, storylines, and cultures of Talocan and Wakanda."

Other than the name change, Namor looks shockingly comic-accurate, including the iconic green briefs the character has been known to sport. He also has the winged angles, allowing him to fly.

At one point, the character was reportedly considered to join the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though Michael Waldron said he passed on the character to feature other surprises.

"[We] talked about him, because he's certainly an original member of the Illuminati," Waldron said. "But I think Marvel has other plans for him in the MCU. And so, he didn't make his way in this particular movie."

The official synopsis for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is below:

In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11th.