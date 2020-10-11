Jurassic World: Dominion Spoilers Reveal Major Romance Between Classic Characters

✖

While Jurassic World: Dominion is on production pause due to coronavirus, love finds a way. It looks like two fan-favorite Jurassic Park character will rekindle their romance in Jurassic World: Dominion. New photos from the film's set obtained by Jurassic Vault show the film's cast on what appears to be an airplane runway. Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum are all there, but there's something special going on between Neill's character Alan Grant and Dern's character Ellie Satler. In one of the photos, the two characters share a kiss. It seems that the two paleontologists from Jurassic Park have found a romantic angle to their relationship once again.

Fans how have followed the Jurassic Park franchise will remember that here was romantic energy between Grant and Sattler in the original movie. By the time audiences caught up with the characters again in Jurassic Park III, Sattler had moved on, married someone else, and had a child. This photo suggests Sattler and Grant are getting a second in their relationship.

Jurassic World: Dominion is in production amid the coronavirus pandemic and had to shut down for two weeks due to a crew member testing positive fro COVID-19. Jeff Goldblum, one fo the stars returning from the original Jurassic Park, explained the precautions that they're taking to keep the actors safe.

"We're headed, in about a week and a half, all of us, over to England, where there are protocols galore," Goldblum explained. "We're going to be very safe, I think. And we're going to shoot Jurassic World… They gave us 109 pages. They invested all their heart and soul, and a lot of money, into making sure that we're safe. I won't bore you with the details, but we're all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything… We know it's a risky time, but we feel it's good. Sam Neill's there and Laura Dern and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; Colin Trevorrow's directing, and there are gonna be some dinosaurs."

In an interview, Trevorrow stated, “For many of us, Dominion was already the biggest creative challenge of our lives, before the lockdown. The shooting schedule really worked to our advantage – the first four weeks we put to film were mostly sequences with dinosaurs in them. So that allowed us to get a head start on VFX and workshop some of the newer elements without the pressure of a looming deadline… I’m confident our guidelines will keep us safe. The hard part will be constructing a creative environment within all the precautions. Once the cameras roll, we have to forget our world and live in the world of the movie. That may take some practice.”

Jurassic World: Dominion opens June 10, 2022.