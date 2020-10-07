Jurassic World: Dominion Crew Test Positive For Coronavirus, Production Halted

✖

Jurassic World: Dominion has put a pause on its production after "a few positive Coronavirus" tests surfaced from the set. It is unclear who from the production tested positive, as it is likely gathering hundreds of people ranging from cast roles to crew jobs in the United Kingdom. Director Colin Trevorrow shared the update of Jurassic World: Dominion hitting the pause button as a means to be extra careful, although it appears everyone who had tested positive for the virus has recovered. Trevorrow also noted that the same people who tested positive have already tested negative but there will be a two week halt, regardless.

"Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion," Trevorrow said in a tweet. "All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we're going to pause for two weeks. Back soon."

This is the latest major production to be hit with positive Coronavirus tests on set causing halts on the work. The Batman most infamously had to hold off on shooting when its star Robert Pattinson tested positive for the virus back in September. The film has since gotten back to work. Like The Batman, Jurassic World: Dominion has already pushed its release date back to 2022. See Trevorrow's tweet below, complete with an image of a dinosaur from the pre-historic park wearing a protective mask.

Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon. pic.twitter.com/DxuqX9UdgX — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 7, 2020

Jurassic World: Dominion was slated to hit theaters in June of 2021 until Tuesday when a new poster for the film came complete with the new release date. Directed by Trevorrow, the film returns Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard along with stars of the original Jurassic Park movies.

The Jurassic Park trio of Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern will return to the screen together for the first time since the original Jurassic Park in Jurassic World: Dominion, currently in production. While Goldblum appeared in The Lost World (the second film in the series) and had a small part in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, he had not appeared onscreen with Dern and Neil, whose only previous return to the franchise was in Jurassic Park III.

Jurassic World: Dominion is now set to be released in theaters on June 10, 2020.