Jurassic World Dominion Fans Discuss Director Colin Trevorrow

Jurassic World Dominion fans are discussing Colin Trevorrow's directing. While the sequel continues to roar ahead at the box office. Some commenters online are less than thrilled with the movie after seeing it. A number of people are citing the need for the franchise to go into hibernation for a little while. It's not all negative, but the respondents want to know what happened with Dominion. You can check out some of the best responses down below.

THR talked to the filmmaker about the ways in which COVID-19 affected their production. "That was a natural result of the way we were feeling while we made the film," Trevorrow explained. "[Jurassic World Dominion] is a movie that is absolutely about the need to figure out a way to coexist with the natural world and each other, or else we're going to go extinct just like the dinosaurs... There are a lot of things that people say in this movie that can be applied to issues in our real world, and none of that is unintentional."

"I think that over time, hopefully, I've grown more adept at making these movies a Trojan horse for ideas. And I don't think they're political ideas," Trevorrow added. "They're ideas that we all, if we don't, should agree are of real concern. But it's done without sacrificing the fact that this is a really fun ride and it's a family movie about dinosaurs. So the balance in this movie is my favorite balance of the three."

