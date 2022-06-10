Jurassic World Dominion Fans Discuss Director Colin Trevorrow
Jurassic World Dominion fans are discussing Colin Trevorrow's directing. While the sequel continues to roar ahead at the box office. Some commenters online are less than thrilled with the movie after seeing it. A number of people are citing the need for the franchise to go into hibernation for a little while. It's not all negative, but the respondents want to know what happened with Dominion. You can check out some of the best responses down below.
THR talked to the filmmaker about the ways in which COVID-19 affected their production. "That was a natural result of the way we were feeling while we made the film," Trevorrow explained. "[Jurassic World Dominion] is a movie that is absolutely about the need to figure out a way to coexist with the natural world and each other, or else we're going to go extinct just like the dinosaurs... There are a lot of things that people say in this movie that can be applied to issues in our real world, and none of that is unintentional."
JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION (2022)— Justin LaLiberty (@jlalibs) June 9, 2022
Dir: Colin Trevorrow pic.twitter.com/Hru195J0VH
"I think that over time, hopefully, I've grown more adept at making these movies a Trojan horse for ideas. And I don't think they're political ideas," Trevorrow added. "They're ideas that we all, if we don't, should agree are of real concern. But it's done without sacrificing the fact that this is a really fun ride and it's a family movie about dinosaurs. So the balance in this movie is my favorite balance of the three."
Did you enjoy Dominion? Let us know down in the comments!
A great movie
prevnext
Colin Trevorrow is trending on Twitter because people are trashing on him for Jurassic World Dominion and while I haven't seen that, I just wanted to affirm that "Safety Not Guaranteed" is one of the most charming films of the last 10 years.— Aaron Schweitzer (@schwhitecastle) June 11, 2022
This might be a common post, but the box office is booming
prevnext
I’d be fine never seeing another Colin trevorrow movie again.— Justin (@justindiben12) June 10, 2022
Interesting take
prevnext
Colin Trevorrow seems like the kind of director who makes movies which can be summed up in four words:
Fun time. Dumb script.— Danny’s Hot (And Not-So-Hot) Takes (@DanGuy96) June 9, 2022
Some fans are confused
prevnext
It's with a heavy heart that I have to say #JurassicWorldDominion is a frustrating disappointment. 30 years of storytelling, and what I thought was careful planning by Colin Trevorrow, and this is the best movie they could come up with? It feels unreal. pic.twitter.com/ZJvJhq4tFm— Alex Popp (@PoppCulture94) June 10, 2022
The response is so interesting
prevnext
that’s enough filmmaking from colin trevorrow https://t.co/swjdJ5I8fp— tori (@torlinnea) June 8, 2022
A lot of Star Wars chatter
prevnext
People hated THE RISE OF SKYWALKER so much they started believing that Colin Trevorrow would've made the better movie. Wonder if they'll still think that after this weekend.— Adam Klay (@AKlay19) June 10, 2022
Jokes are flying
prevnext
So Colin Trevorrow got to make Rise of Skywalker after all. pic.twitter.com/qoIC9kUQRs— The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) June 10, 2022
Harsh
prev
Colin Trevorrow Make One Halfway Decent Thing Challenge— Lon Harris (@Lons) June 10, 2022