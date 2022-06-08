Jurassic World Dominion Director Addresses Franchise Possibly Getting Reboot in the Future

✖

The upcoming Jurassic World Dominion is set to serve as the culmination not only of the Jurassic World films, but also of the original Jurassic Park series, leaving fans to wonder what the future might hold for the franchise, with director Colin Trevorrow casting doubt on the idea that the franchise could ever be rebooted. Despite the 2015 Jurassic World serving somewhat as a reboot, as it focused largely on all-new characters, it still unfolded in the world that debuted in the original 1993 film, and Trevorrow doesn't see the original film ever earning a remake, which would make any sort of a reboot seem like an impossibility. Jurassic World Dominion is hitting theaters on June 10th.

"This is just my own personal opinion. One of the challenges of this franchise is that to reboot it, you have to remake Jurassic Park," Trevorrow shared with Collider. "And I weep for whoever takes that on, because that is one of the greatest movies ever made. And so I think in a lot of ways, our only choice is to move forward and to expand. Because going back there and redoing [director Steven] Spielberg and [author Michael] Crichton, best of luck."

The popularity of the franchise means it will surely never go away entirely, but based on the events of Dominion, the big-screen adventures might have to undergo some major reinventions. With Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom finally taking dinosaurs out of the park and into the open world, Dominion might not be able to put them back in captivity or eradicate them entirely, leaving the door open for compelling storytelling possibilities. A complete reset of the mythology could surely be possible, though might be easier said than done.

While Trevorrow's future with the series is unknown, longtime producer Frank Marshall confirmed earlier this year that this won't be the end of the series.

"I think that Dominion's going to wrap up this trilogy, but we're not resting on our laurels," the filmmaker shared with /Film. "We're going to sit down, and we're going to see what the future is. We have that wonderful series, Camp Cretaceous on Netflix. We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we're definitely looking to do more in the Jurassic world."

Jurassic World Dominion is hitting theaters on June 10th.

What do you think the future holds for the franchise? Let us know in the comments below!