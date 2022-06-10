Jurassic World: Dominion Director Addresses Fast & Furious Crossover Rumors

✖

With both the Jurassic World and Fast and Furious franchises being owned by Universal Pictures and the growing embrace of unexpected crossovers among franchises, some rumors have claimed that the narratives could be colliding at some point in the future, with Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow subtly shooting down those hopes while not wanting fans of either franchise to give up hope entirely. The rumors are largely due to how jokes have circulated for years that the Fast and Furious series will inevitably head to space, an idea which F9 has somewhat embraced, leading many fans to believe a collision with dinosaurs is the inevitable trajectory for the series.

"I don't want to say anything because then the memes will stop," Trevorrow confirmed with Empire about the crossover plans. "Reality is just not as much fun. I mean, have I ever heard anything about a franchise crossover? Of course not. But do I enjoy seeing people take it really seriously on Twitter? I do. So, let's just keep having fun with the what-ifs."

What possibly added more fuel to the fire was the reveal earlier this week that Dominion will unveil a five-minute preview ahead of IMAX screenings of F9.

The Jurassic World director isn't the only one to weigh in on those crossover plans, as F9 director Justin Lin and star Michelle Rodriguez both shared their thoughts on the idea earlier this year.

"Well, I've never said never to anything," Lin shared during a virtual F9 press conference. "And the fact that part of our philosophy is not to ever be boxed in or labeled. And that's all I will say."

Rodriguez added, "Once you reach a certain pinnacle, there's nowhere to go but to cross-brand and merge, it's what big corporations do with each other when they get too big, you know what I mean? You just have to brand and merge with each other. But the only thing standing in the way is lawyers and studios. Because, usually the brands that you're trying to merge belong to different studios or whatever. But it's under the same umbrella. I don't know. I'm just saying. It works."

Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to hit theaters on June 10, 2022 and F9 will be arriving in theaters on June 25th.

Would you like to see the franchises cross over? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!