New Jurassic World: Dominion Image Shows Dinosaurs With Feathers

Finally, after five feature-length films and three seasons of an animated streaming series, the Jurassic Park franchise is ready to make its dinosaurs more realistic. There has long been a debate surrounding the Jurassic Park films about how the dinosaurs are depicted, since we now know that many of the creatures had feathers and were more closely related to birds than reptiles. People have been wondering if and when this would be reflected in the Jurassic movies, and the time has finally come. Jurassic World: Dominion will feature dinosaurs with feathers, and we now have a photo to prove it.

On Wednesday, a new poster for Jurassic World: Dominion was released, along with the news that there would be an extended preview for the film added to IMAX screenings of F9. This was followed by an official image from Dominion that features a small, feathered dinosaur. And in case there was any doubt, director Colin Trevorrow took to Twitter to confirm it.

The Jurassic Park "feathers" debate has been an issue for ages, and the original movie trilogy has its own built-in loophole that helps settle most arguments. The dinosaur DNA was spliced with DNA from modern-day frogs, so that could explain a lack of feathers. As technology evolved — both on and off screen — the omission of dinosaur feathers became much more glaring.

What we don't know yet is how the changes will be coming to these dinosaurs in the movie. The dinosaurs that escaped at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom didn't have feathers. The feathered dino in the new image is obviously a baby. Does that mean that newly-born dinosaurs will have feathers?

Given the "It All Started Here" tagline on the poster, it seems like we might be seeing an origin of the dinosaurs that were created for the original park. Maybe some of the original dinosaurs had feathers and only the later tests were without them. There are plenty of different directions Dominion could go with it.

What really matters is that we're going to see feathered dinos in Jurassic World. We've been waiting decades for this day and it will finally arrive next summer.

Are you excited for Jurassic World: Dominion? Let us know in the comments!

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 10, 2022.