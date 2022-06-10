Jurassic World: Dominion Director Colin Trevorrow Says Movie Is James Bond-Inspired "Science Thriller"

✖

Jurassic World: Dominion wrapped filming last year, and while we've got a long way to go before the movie hits theatres, fans are eager to get their eyes on a trailer. While we wait for the movie's first footage, there was a treat for fans earlier today: a new poster was released. Collider also dropped a new interview with the movie's director, Colin Trevorrow, who teased that the upcoming movie is a "science thriller."

"I'm sure it's no secret that we shot in the UK, we shot in British Columbia. We shot in Malta. And those are essentially representing our locations. There's another major location that I don't want to disclose just yet. But there's any environment you can imagine, ecological environment, physical environment that you can think of, it's represented in this movie, [because it] is a big globe-hopping adventure. It's got a little bit of Bourne and Bond and a bit of a spy movie thrown into it too. Spy movie, science thriller with dinosaurs," Trevorrow teased.

Jurassic World: Dominion will see the return of Jurassic World and Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom's Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) and Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) as well as Jurassic Park alums Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). Returning cast members from the franchise also include Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson. Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze have also been added to the cast with Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise in currently unknown roles.

Previously, Trevorrow teased what fans can expect from the original Jurassic Park trio.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow told reporters. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.