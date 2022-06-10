Jurassic World: Dominion’s Composer Michael Giacchino Teases Alan Grant’s New Theme

✖

Michael Giacchino is a composer known for an array of films, but he is currently working on the score for Jurassic World: Dominion after doing the music for the previous two films in the franchise. Giacchino has been sharing updates from his latest recording sessions on social media. One recent post teases new theme music for Alan Grant, the character played by Sam Neill in the original Jurassic Park who is expected to return for the new movie.

"Happening now...," Giacchino posted last week. The image includes sheet music for a song titled "Alan For Granted," which is a wonderful name and has us excited to listen! You can check out Giacchino's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino)

Recently, Neill spoke to Collider and admitted he didn't fully embody the character of Alan Grant until Jurassic Park III.

"For me, by the time I got to #3, probably a bit late in the day, I’d sort of worked out how to play that character, which I hadn’t really quite gotten around to in the first one," Neill admitted. "I was still trying to work out, how do you play that guy in the hat? Something that comes completely naturally to someone like Harrison Ford. Not naturally to me. And something that Chris Pratt, fantastic guy, has given a lot of thought to and really worked out how to do it. And you have to think how to do that. It’s a special skill. You’re not just playing a character. You need a whole skillset. You need a whole armory to play an action hero and I wish I had known what those skills were when we did the first one, but there we are!"

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to star Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Larua Dern as Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill as Alan Grant, Jeff Goldblum as Iain Malcolm, Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson. Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze have also been added with Athie and Wise in currently unknown roles.

"We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm, and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again," director Colin Trevorrow said regarding the original trio's absence in Jurassic World. "The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI because it is."

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.