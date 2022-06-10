Jurassic World Dominion Crosses $600 Million Worldwide, Top Gun: Maverick Nearing $900 Million

Dinosaurs continue to dominate at the box office. Jurassic World Dominion, which had already stomped past $500 million on Friday, has just crossed another box office milestone by crossing the $600 million mark with $622.2 million worldwide. The film remains in the top slot this weekend, but another box office juggernaut, Top Gun: Maverick is cruising toward $900 million globally with a current take of $885.2 million, keeping the film on trajectory for $1 billion. Disney and Pixar's Lightyear comes in with a global debut of $85.6 million.

According to Deadline, Jurassic World Dominion added $76.1 million this weekend across 72 markets. That reflects a 54 percent drop, bringing the international totals to $372.4. The film is performing well in China now that that country is coming out of COVID lockdowns. The film is the biggest imported release of the year in China currently and the third biggest Hollywood film in China during the pandemic.

Jurassic Park Dominion is performing well at the box office, though time will tell if the film reaches the success of previous films Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, both of which crossed the billion-dollar mark at the box office. Thus far, Universal Pictures executives have been very pleased with Dominion's performance.

"We couldn't be more thrilled with the results," Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, Universal Pictures International President of Distribution said previously. "It is a true testament to the enduring love for this franchise and a monumental collaboration between filmmakers and the cast, the Universal team around the world, and exhibitors everywhere."

Jurassic World Dominion stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing as well as Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). The film also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, DeWanda Wise as Kayla Watts, Mamoudou Athie as Ramsay Cole, Dichen Lachman as Soyona Santos, and Campbell Scott as Lewis Dodgson. Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

