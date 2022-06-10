Jurassic World: Dominion Director Says Sequel Is a "Culmination" of Six Movies

✖

Jurassic World: Dominion is a movie that's two trilogies and 65 million years in the making: returning Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow says the sequel to his 2015 franchise revival and 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is a "culmination" of the six-movie saga started with Steven Spielberg's original Jurassic Park in 1993. After Spielberg sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park in 1997, audiences returned to Isla Sorna in 2001 for the Joe Johnston-directed Jurassic Park III, and Universal Pictures dug up the dinosaurs for Trevorrow's trilogy-spawning Jurassic World in 2015. In 2022, Trevorrow returns as director on Dominion, taking place in a world where dinosaurs once again roam the Earth.

The biggest challenge on returning to Jurassic World was telling the right story that is "a culmination of six movies," the director told Entertainment Weekly.

Trevorrow previously told EW that Dominion is "a culmination of one story that's been told," explaining: "When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached… when you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this."

Goldblum, Dern, and Neill reprise their original Jurassic Park trilogy roles in Dominion, where all three characters reunite for the first time since the 1993 film. They join a cast that includes Jurassic World headliners Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who will be joined by Omar Sy (Jurassic World), Justice Smith (Fallen Kingdom), Jake Johnson (Jurassic World), franchise regular BD Wong, and franchise newcomers like Mamoudou Athie (Underwater), DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It), and Campbell Scott (The Amazing Spider-Man).

Trevorrow previously described the threequel as a "big globe-hopping adventure" that's "got a little bit of Bourne and Bond and a bit of a spy movie thrown into it too. [A] Spy movie, science thriller with dinosaurs."

A special extended preview of the film will screen before IMAX showings of the Fast Saga's F9, racing into theaters on June 25, one year before Jurassic World: Dominion opens in theaters on June 10, 2022.