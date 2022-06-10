Jurassic World: Dominion Getting Extended Preview With IMAX F9 Screenings

✖

Universal Pictures has released an all-new official poster for the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion and with it announced that the world premiere first look for the upcoming film will debut exclusively in IMAX theaters ahead of the new Fast and Furious movie, F9. In a statement, Jurassic World: Dominion director/co-writer Colin Trevorrow said:“Ever since I was a kid, I have wanted to see dinosaurs in their natural habitat. It may have taken a few decades, but with a little help from ILM, Universal and Amblin, it has finally happened. This Preview is just a glimpse of the film we’ve made. It’s an epic celebration of everything Steven Spielberg and Michael Crichton created, and I can’t wait to share it with the world next summer.”

According to an official press release from the studio, the "five-minute Special Extended Preview... includes a prologue to the film’s narrative and is set 65 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, when dinosaurs roamed the entire Earth. The breathtaking, action-packed scenes, featuring Oscar winner Michael Giacchino’s iconic score, reveal what Earth looked like long before humans existed and tell the origin story of how dinosaur DNA first came to be carried by a mythic mosquito. The Preview features seven new species of dinosaurs, created by the legendary Industrial Light & Magic, that have never been seen in any Jurassic film before. But the Preview doesn’t end there and holds some real trademark Jurassic surprises with dinosaurs later roaming an Earth that is decidedly less theirs alone."

The official preview for Jurassic World: Dominion will play ahead of F9 showings in over 40 countries upon its June 25 premiere with countries where F9 is already playing making the preview available on opening day on IMAX screens in those markets.

It all started here. Be the first to see an exclusive extended preview of #JurassicWorldDominion only on @IMAX screenings of #F9. pic.twitter.com/8Dncf3nm7X — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 9, 2021

“As part of our celebration welcoming moviegoers back into theaters this summer, we couldn’t think of a more perfect way to say, ‘thank you’ to the hundreds of millions of Jurassic and Fast fans around the world,” said Jim Orr, President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution for Universal Pictures. “This first look at Jurassic World: Dominion that Colin and his team put together is like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Even better, there’s simply no more perfect place to experience both the Dominion Preview and F9 than on a massive IMAX screen. This really is the ultimate movie-fan experience.”

“This sequence was made to be seen on the biggest screen possible. Luckily, IMAX theaters are back, and all over the world we’re returning to theaters because movies bring us closer together,” Trevorrow added. “I think we need that shared experience right now … maybe more than we ever have.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to open in theaters on June 10, 2022.