Jurassic World: Dominion's DeWanda Wise Reveals What She Learned During Filming

Jurassic World Dominion's DeWanda Wise revealed what she learned while filming the sequel. A lot of fans have been anxious around the third movie in the Jurassic World trilogy. The actress shared what she gleaned from Laura Dern and Chris Pratt on-set with The A.V. Club. Basically, the serene presence of Dern was especially impactful. However, there's few actors that have chiseled a role for themselves as an action star in modern Hollywood than the Guardians of the Galaxy star. Wise believes there's something to gain from each approach. Dominion is out in the world now, and the project is a big moment for the actress. It also serves as a sort of class reunion for all kinds of people from the beloved franchise. There's a lot of experience on that set, so Wise took every opportunity to her co-stars. Check out what she had to say down below.

"You know how they're always like don't meet your heroes?" She began. " Well, I mean above and beyond. Everyone should meet Laura Dern." Wise elaborated that she learned, "To live your real life. Everyone should. For someone at that stage in their career, at that stage in your life." The actress joked that while being yourself is the goal, "Everyone should learn how to be an action hero from Chris Pratt."

During a chat with Gizmodo, the actress talked about why she didn't appear in Captain Marvel. It seems as though schedule conflicts can really change the course of an entire project.

"I did not choose to leave," Wise explained. "Like, I would never make that choice for myself, that sounds ridiculous. You sign a contract for a TV show and it's in first position, and that's just a responsible... you have audience members who are like, 'I would've taken a lawsuit.' Good for you. I don't wanna be sued! Not trying to be sued by Spike Lee and Netflix. So, you know, at the time it was very disappointing, and also difficult in that context."

"Maria was a pilot, and... I don't repeat performances," she added. "So If I had played in Captain Marvel, if I'd already played a pilot, and then Colin [Trevorrow] called me for this and he's like 'Guess what? She's a pilot,' I would've been like 'I'm so sorry, I don't believe in capitalism. You're gonna have to find someone else.' I just think everything happens in the timing that it's meant to happen, and I'm very thankful to be here now."

