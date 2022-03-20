Jurassic World: Dominion’s DeWanda Wise Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look At “Incredible Craftsmanship”

Jurassic World: Dominion is hitting theaters this summer and it will see the return of Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) as well as original Jurassic Park stars, Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). There will also be some franchise newcomers featured in the film, including DeWanda Wise, who was recently seen in Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. This week, Wise took to Instagram to share some neat behind-the-scenes images from the Dominion set.

“I love being on set soooo much. 🤗 Scroll for a #BTS moment to see some of the incredible craftsmanship that went into shooting #JurassicWorldDominion in the #UK I couldn’t get over it…I was so annoying that day…IT WAS JUST SO MANY TREES. 🤯🤯🤯,” Wise wrote. You can check out the post below:

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. In addition to the aforementioned stars, Jurassic World: Dominion also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy-nominee Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No), and Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.). Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

“This is the movie that I’ve been waiting to make from the beginning,” Trevorrow recently explained. “It’s the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It’s very exciting for me. I’m having the time of my life.”

“Dominion is set all over the world, through many different environments: wilderness, urban, desert, snow. It’s exciting to see these creatures navigate environments that they weren’t built to survive in. They grew up in a theme park and now they’re here,” he added. “He’s not too far from where the dinosaurs got out in the last film,” he said of Pratt. “The Parasaurs are in danger of being poached. There’s a lot of shady types out there who want to get their hands on dinosaurs, so he’s working to protect them.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th.