Jurassic World Dominion Star Teases “Extended Cut”

Jurassic World Dominion is being released in the United States next week, and the movie is set to feature a lot of fan-favorite actors as well as some fresh faces. DeWanda Wise (The Harder They Fall, She’s Gotta Have It) is making her Jurassic debut as Kayla Watts, a pilot who teams up with Clarie Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt). During a recent chat with Collider, Wise spoke about her character and teased an extended cut, which is surprising considering Dominion‘s 2-hour and 26-minute runtime makes it the longest movie in the entire franchise.

“I gave Kayla a dialogue pass,” Wise shared. “I gave Kayla a full dialogue pass. She was already very clear on the page. I had a couple of touchstones that were nonnegotiable. Her background’s her background. She was always Air Force. I knew that there were certain moments in the script that I had to execute, so I knew that she had to have a certain physicality for you to believe that she could pull Chris Pratt out of the water because he is I don’t know how many times my actual size. So there were certain things that I wanted to ensure that were true, but also, we workshopped her. Truly like old school theater nerd, we both went to NYU workshopped her for a couple of weeks to really refine and integrate her backstory.”

She added, “She had this moment, and it’s probably gonna be in the extended cut, maybe, we’ll see, but she has this beautiful pair of brass knuckles and we have this entire backstory of this adventure that she had gone on in South Africa – [laughs] Girl, I love backstories! – where she procured these knuckles. Because a lot of Kayla has this kind of Indiana Jones, she’s been everywhere. Some of her travels are for work and she goes on them because she has to go on them, and some are just for her.”

During a recent chat with ComicBook.com, Wise confirmed Kayla is bisexual.

“It’s important, and it’s also important to me that we continue to expand the conversation beyond looking for the kiss,” Wise explained. “If you’re queer, you’re queer … I said what I said. All the time. You don’t turn it off. It doesn’t matter if your partner’s in the cockpit with you. It just is a statement of being.” She added, “So that was one of the things just in her DNA, in her dino DNA, ensuring that she is who she is. Kayla is bi, and that’s just, it is what it is.”

Jurassic World Dominion is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th.