Jurassic World: Dominion Director Details Process of Selecting Dinosaurs for New Film

The upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion will not only be a culmination of the entire franchise but will see all-new dinosaurs that have never appeared on the big screen getting their chance in the spotlight. It was previously teased by director Colin Trevorrow that the new film will feature more practical dinosaurs than any other entry in the series but will also intro a ton of new ones to the series, like the Atrociraptors and the Giganotosaurus. Speaking in a new interview with the rest of the cast, Trevorrow opened up about being given the task of selecting what dinosaurs get picked for inclusion, revealing some of these have been held beck so they could be used here.

"Well it's probably the best part of my job is that I get to be in a little sandbox and and whichever dinosaurs I'm playing with at the time I get to put those in the movie," Trevorrow told Fandango. "So I also have to keep some of them in the corner of the sandbox and make sure to to save them and we saved for this movie some of my favorites. We saved dinosaurs with feathers, Giganotosaurus which is the largest land-based carnivore...That part is a blast, realizing them making these incredible animatronics all of the resources that we were given on this movie to just make it something that felt just real and tactile and authentic. I'm so proud of that part, I can't speak to its quality, I have to let them do that. I just lay the film at your feet and ask hopefully you will enjoy it but the craftsmanship behind it is extraordinary."

The Atrociraptors, seen in the film's new trailer running around the streets of a city while Chris Pratt rides a motorcycle, were previously teased by Trevorrow who tease that they're even more brutal than Velociraptors in some respects.

"Where the Velociraptor is a little bit more of a stealth hunter, the Atrociraptors are a bit more brutish," Trevorrow previously told Empire Magazine. "These things will just come at you. And in this particular case, they've picked his scent, and they're not going to stop until he's dead. They're pretty brutal. They're pretty vicious."

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.