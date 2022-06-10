Jurassic World: Dominion Star Sam Neill Has Hilarious Reaction to “Insulting” LEGO Set

✖

The highly-anticipated Jurassic World: Dominion is finally hitting theatres next year and will see the return of Jurassic Park alums Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). Director Colin Trevorrow has promised that the original trio will have plenty of screentime in the new movie, saying, "They are major characters and they go on an adventure together, and they collide with our modern characters." The original cast has clearly enjoyed reuniting, and Neill recently praised a new Alan Grant figure. However, the star had a hilariously different reaction to a Jurassic Park LEGO set, which features his character in a less flattering position than his co-stars.

"OUTRAGE! So signing this ⁦@LEGO_Group box for charity today. And I see beside each model a shot of the actor. Cool. Jeff! Laura! But instead beside Alan Grant figure there’s a … what!? No It IS! A TOILET! Insulting? Hilarious? Explain! Amends!," Neill joked. The official account for LEGO replied, "Hey... you never know what will stand out in Jurassic Park. Way to stay vigilant!" You can check out the LEGO box in question in the tweet below:

Recently, Neill spoke to Collider and admitted he didn't fully embody the character of Alan Grant until Jurassic Park III.

"For me, by the time I got to #3, probably a bit late in the day, I’d sort of worked out how to play that character, which I hadn’t really quite gotten around to in the first one," Neill admitted. "I was still trying to work out, how do you play that guy in the hat? Something that comes completely naturally to someone like Harrison Ford. Not naturally to me. And something that Chris Pratt, fantastic guy, has given a lot of thought to and really worked out how to do it. And you have to think how to do that. It’s a special skill. You’re not just playing a character. You need a whole skillset. You need a whole armory to play an action hero and I wish I had known what those skills were when we did the first one, but there we are!"

In addition to the original trio, Jurassic World: Dominion will see the return of Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing and Chris Pratt as Owen Grady. The movie will also feature Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson. Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze have also been added with Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise in currently-unknown roles.

For now, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.