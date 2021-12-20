Jurassic World: Dominion Introducing New Kind of Raptor

When Jurassic World: Dominion hits screens next summer, the film will be introducing a new and more “brutish” take on Velociraptors. Unlike other new threats introduced in the Jurassic World trilogy, this will not be a specially-bred threat, but a dinosaur that occurred in nature. The Atrociraptor might sound like a cartoonish name for he creature, but it was discovered by Wayne Marshall in 1995, in layers of the Horseshoe Canyon Formation in southwestern Alberta, Canada. Empire magazine spoke with director Colin Trevorrow about the Atrociraptor, and has a new image featuring the characters that they shared on Twitter.

The image features Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) on a motorcycle, being pursued by an Atrociraptor. Apparently, they don’t have to be as quiet as the Velociraptors, or hunt in packs.

“Where the Velociraptor is a little bit more of a stealth hunter, the Atrociraptors are a bit more brutish,” explained Trevorrow. “These things will just come at you. And in this particular case, they’ve picked his scent, and they’re not going to stop until he’s dead. They’re pretty brutal. They’re pretty vicious.”

Mainstream awareness of Velociraptors exploded after the release of the original Jurassic Park, when the little-known dinosaur became an instant favorite. This time around, the Atrociraptor will be joined onscreen by other franchise newcomers like Pyroraptors and Moros Intrepidus.

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. In addition to the original trio, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing. The film also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It). Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.