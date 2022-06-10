Jurassic World: Dominion Director Reveals How Big Jurassic Park Stars' Roles Are

✖

Jurassic World: Dominion wrapped production last year, but fans won't get to see the movie until next summer. However, the first preview for the highly-anticipated film is hitting theatres this month during F9's IMAX showings. Fans are especially excited that the movie is set to feature Jurassic Park alums Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). During a recent interview with Screen Rant, director Colin Trevorrow revealed that the original trio has plenty of screentime in the new flick.

"I feel like we’ll want people to come see the movie to see the context of it, but they are in the whole movie," Trevorrow shared. "They are major characters and they go on an adventure together, and they collide with our modern characters. It is a celebration of everything that Michael Crichton created, and what Steven [Spielberg] created, and what the other directors contributed to this over the years. I really felt like it was an opportunity to bring everything together and, hopefully, clarify why we’ve been telling this story for so long. That’s what it was really all about."

In another interview, Trevorrow explained why they waited to bring in Dern, Neill, and Goldblum.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow told reporters. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

Jurassic World: Dominion will also see the return of Jurassic World and Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom's Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) and Chris Pratt (Owen Grady). Other returning cast members from the franchise include Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson. Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze have also been added to the cast with Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise in currently unknown roles.

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.