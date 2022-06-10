Jurassic World: Dominion Director Celebrates Wrapping Production

✖

After a tough journey of shutdowns due to the pandemic, production for Jurassic World: Dominion has finally wrapped! The film was initially halted due to the pandemic and then had to shut down briefly last month after a crew member tested positive for COVID. However, a new Instagram post from the director, Colin Trevorrow, confirms that they have officially finished filming. The director's photo includes himself with original Jurassic Park star Sam Neill as well as franchise newcomers Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise.

"Wrap on Jurassic World Dominion. Always hard to say goodbye to family," Trevorrow wrote. You can check out the post below:

Recently, Trevorrow teased what fans can expect from the original trio (Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum) in Dominion.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow told reporters. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

Dominion will also see the return of Bryce Dallas Howard as Clarie Dearing, Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson. Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze have also been added with Athie and Wise in currently-unknown roles.

Are you surprised Jurassic World: Dominion managed to wrap production during the pandemic? Are you excited for the movie? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

For now, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.