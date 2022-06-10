Jurassic World: Dominion Director Teases Trailer Coming Soon as Theaters Reopen

✖

Jurassic World: Dominion wrapped production back in November, but fans of the franchise will still have to wait another year for its release. However, director Colin Trevorrow has been providing updates on the movie's journey and a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter makes us think a trailer could be coming as early as this summer. Trevorrow was talking about the Netflix series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which just released its third season, when he was asked about the highly-anticipated film.

"It’s going to be sooner than you think. I can’t talk about it just yet," Trevorrow teased when asked about the movie's trailer. "We’ve got something fun planned, and it has everything to do with getting people back into the movie theaters."

Movie theatres are starting to get back to normal now that folks are getting vaccinated. In fact, it was announced this week that AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, and other chains will no longer require masks.

"Consistent with the latest CDC guidelines and following consultation with public health experts, AMC Theatres guests who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear face coverings at AMC locations, unless it is mandated by state or local ordinances," the theatrical chain said in a statement. "Guests who are not fully vaccinated are asked to continue wearing masks. All other aspects of the AMC Safe & Clean policies and procedures, including seat blocking, remain in place at this time."

As for Jurassic World: Dominion, Trevorrow previously teased what fans can expect from the original Jurassic Park trio: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow told reporters. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.