Jurassic World: Dominion First Official Image Released

Jurassic World: Dominion has released a first official look at the upcoming film – and it is quite an image, indeed! The official first photo from Jurassic World 3 shows series star Bryce Dallas Howard in a perilous moment with a deadly dino, forcing her character, Claire Dearing, to go full Navy SEAL and submerge herself in a pond. From the look of the feet and claws of the dinosaur stalking Claire, it seems like the former park operations manager could be in for a reunion with her old nightmare nemesis, the Indominus Rex. How that could happen is anyone’s guess, as the beast was thought destroyed forever…

Indeed, in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the Indominus Rex’s remains in the Jurassic World lagoon were mined for DNA, in order to create an even freakier new hybrid, the Indoraptor. In the climax of Fallen Kingdom, the Indoraptor was killed and the DNA samples to create more hybrids were seemingly destroyed – so how could the monster species return?

As returning Jurassic Park character Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) once warned: “Nature, uh, finds a way.” According to director Colin Trevorrow, Malcolm and the rest of the original Jurassic Park survivors (Laura Dern and Sam Neil) are going to get plenty of validation about their dire warnings in Dominion:

“Laura, Sam, and Jeff have as much screentime in the film as Bryce and Chris [Pratt] do,” Trevorrow explains. “They’re not together the entire time, but we are following both of their stories equally, and you have a sense that they’re going to collide at a certain point… there’s this tension. It’s not structured necessarily in a way that we’re used to seeing our Hollywood movies structured. But it works.”

In that sense, much of the interview has Trevorrow soft-warning Jurassic Park / Jurassic World fans that they’re going to be in for something very different with Jurassic World: Dominion:

“This is a rare film where it is so different from anything that I’ve ever seen before, I didn’t know what to watch as inspiration. Honestly, we watched a lot of nature documentaries. I watched a lot of Planet Earth. The movie does rely on the animals acting and reacting in ways that feel natural.”

Source: Total Film Magazine (via Games Radar)