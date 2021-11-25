Jurassic World: Dominion Star Laura Dern Shares Hilarious Text Exchange with Sam Neill

The highly-anticipated Jurassic World: Dominion is hitting theaters next year, and yesterday saw the release of a five-minute prologue to the film. Many of the movie’s star-studded cast took to social media to share the new content, but it turns out one of the actors had a little trouble with Instagram. The new movie will see the return of original Jurassic Park stars, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. Today, Dern shared a hilarious text exchange that features Neill seeking out social media advice.

“Trying to help one’s co-star post for our movie,” Dern wrote. The exchange includes Neill asking how to post the prologue. You can check it out below:

Neill is actually one of the most delightful people on social media. Whether he’s posting funny photos for his co-stars’ birthdays, singing duets with Goldblum, or calling out LEGO for some questionable packaging, Neill is definitely better at the Internet than he thinks.

During a previous interview with Screen Rant, director Colin Trevorrow revealed that the original trio has plenty of screentime in the new Jurassic movie.

“I feel like we’ll want people to come see the movie to see the context of it, but they are in the whole movie,” Trevorrow shared. “They are major characters and they go on an adventure together, and they collide with our modern characters. It is a celebration of everything that Michael Crichton created, and what Steven [Spielberg] created, and what the other directors contributed to this over the years. I really felt like it was an opportunity to bring everything together and, hopefully, clarify why we’ve been telling this story for so long. That’s what it was really all about.”

In another interview, Trevorrow explained why they waited to bring in Dern, Neill, and Goldblum.

“This is the movie that I’ve been waiting to make from the beginning,” Trevorrow told reporters. “It’s the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It’s very exciting for me. I’m having the time of my life.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.