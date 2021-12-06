Jurassic World: Dominion Director Teases Split Storyline Between New and Legacy Characters

The first two Jurassic World films largely focused on Chris Pratt’s Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire, though they did find ways to tie these new adventures into the history of the Jurassic Park franchise, but with the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, director Colin Trevorrow recently pointed out that the new film will seemingly feature two narratives focusing on the original characters and the new characters, before they eventually collide. These details will likely excite fans of the series, as it means audiences will get to see everything they know and love about familiar dynamics between characters before they all unite into one impressive ensemble. Jurassic World: Dominion is expected to hit theaters on June 10, 2022.

“Laura [Dern], Sam [Neill], and Jeff [Goldblum] have as much screentime in the film as Bryce and Chris do,” Trevorrow confirmed to Total Film, per GamesRadar. “They’re not together the entire time, but we are following both of their stories equally, and you have a sense that they’re going to collide at a certain point … there’s this tension. It’s not structured necessarily in a way that we’re used to seeing our Hollywood movies structured. But it works.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jurassic World largely served as a revival and sequel of the original franchise, though it did feature an appearance by original star BD Wong, while Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was bookended by a Jeff Goldblum cameo. Fans have known for quite some time that Dern, Neill, and Goldblum were returning for this film, with these details likely exciting longtime fans as this confirms just how significant they will be in the new outing.

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing and are joined by Academy Award winner Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, who reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ian Malcolm. The film also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It). Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Colin Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 10, 2022.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below!